Great restaurant just a short drive from New Jersey

There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New Jersey.

But for now, we’re taking a quick trip just over the bridge from Trenton to a delicious restaurant called Charcoal BYOB.

Charcoal is located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. It’s about a five to 10 minute drive over the bridge from Trenton.

As soon as you walk into this place you’ll see how cool it is.

The wall on the right side of the restaurant is all windows, and it allows you to look out over the Delaware River. Pretty sweet!

You eat on the second floor as well. So you get a nice elevated view and it makes for such a cool aesthetic. Lots of times you'll see boats or jetski's out on the water.

But forget about the look of the place for a second, because they have some amazing food.

When I went there I got the Brussels sprout Caesar salad. It’s got Brussels sprouts (obviously), hazelnuts and golden raisins. The portions are relatively big, so make sure you don’t pig out too early.

For the main course, I got the braised short rib. It’s one that the waiter recommended and he couldn’t have given me better advice. It’s got grilled corn, sungold tomatoes and garlic mashed potatoes that come with it.

You can check out their entire menu here.

It has BYOB in the name so bring any adult beverages you’d like to have with your meal.

If you’re looking for a great meal with some great views you can’t go wrong with Charcoal.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

