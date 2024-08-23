Back-to-school season is right around the corner, which means early alarms and a whole lot of hustle for teachers.

Between getting lesson plans together and helping students, mornings can be hectic.

There's nothing worse than showing up for work without a coffee in hand, especially if you're a teacher.

READ MORE: Wait, Why Did Princeton University's Wawa Just Go Viral on TikTok?

During this time of year, you can find some companies doing their best to help teachers out with special promotions like this one from Wawa.

Wawa is stepping in with a promotion to make life a little sweeter for the heroes in the classroom.

It’s all part of Wawa’s “Cheers to Classrooms” campaign, designed to show appreciation for teachers and support staff who work in our kids' schools day in and day out.

This special promotion is available to anyone with a valid school ID, so whether you're a teacher, administrator, or support staff, Wawa’s got your back for the entire month of September.

From September 1st through September 30th, teachers and school staff in New Jersey (and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic region) can enjoy a free coffee or fountain beverage every day!

Teachers don’t get nearly enough credit for the work they do and this is just a small way that Wawa gives back for all of the hard work that teachers do!

With their packed schedules, any small gesture of thanks is always appreciated.

Wawa's free beverages offer a well-deserved perk during those long days, and it's a great way to remind teachers and staff that their hard work doesn't go unnoticed.

So, as you gear up for another school year, remember to take a well-earned coffee break at Wawa because teachers deserve all the appreciation they can get!

The Most Popular Menu Items At Wawa In celebration of Wawa being open for 58 years, here are people's go-to Wawa menu items. From their mac and cheese to the coffees, here's what the people of Facebook voted as their go-to purchases. Gallery Credit: Gianna