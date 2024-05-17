It's almost time. Memorial Day weekend means summer is coming and I don't know about you, but in my house we like to BBQ all summer long.

Same in your house? Or, are you grillers all year long? My uncle loves to grill in the winter. Nothing beats a fresh steak on the grill with snow falling.

Beef steak on the grill with flames AlexRaths loading...

Whether it's steaks, ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork roll, tons of people will be grilling over the next few months.

If you love that BBQ taste but aren't into grilling yourself, there are plenty of places to go out to find out, but, let me recommend the best.

Food & Wine released the best BBQ restaurant in each state.

We're talking REAL BBQ at these restaurants, not the stuff we make on the grill in the yard (although, my neighbor takes it very seriously and even has two smokers).

Grilled pork Somsak Sudthangtum loading...

In Pennsylvania, you may have to gas up and take a road trip for this place but it sounds like it'll be worth it.

Food & Wine says in part, "Pennsylvania loves to eat and seems to love BBQ well enough, so why is there still so little to get excited about? Some promising places have popped up in recent years, but they don't seem to last very long. Not that there aren't bright spots, like Ryan and Autumn Atzert's Federal Hill Smokehouse, way up in Erie."

Some of the favorites there include the honking beef ribs, deep fried pulled pork cakes served with chipotle cream (my son would love these), sliced, smoked turkey and sausage and brisket (always a crowd pleaser).

Yummm.

To see the entire list, incase you're in any other state, click here.

Enjoy.

