Winter is unofficially here and of course, we’re all wondering, when will we have to go out and shovel snow? The leaves have officially turned and are falling off the trees, so we all know that colder temps and snowy nights will be here sooner than we think! Let’s cut right to the chase!

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, we are expected to see a decent amount of snow during the winter months in New Jersey. Last year was kind of a bummer if you’re a fan of snow. We really didn't have any crazy storms in New Jersey last year, but it seems like it could be the opposite this year.

Now, we know the Farmer’s Almanac is not usually law, but it could be a good base for what weather we can expect for Winter 2023-2024. Apparently, we can expect 3 pretty big snow storms in a span of 3 months in New Jersey this coming winter! According to the Farmer’s Almanac, there are 3 weeks out of the winter months that deserve your undivided attention this coming year.

The Second Week Of January 2024

The Farmer’s Almanac states “The second week of January will be stormy, snowy, and wet for both the Pacific Coast and the Eastern States.”

The Second Week Of February 2024

“An East Coast storm affected the Northeast and New England states will bring snowfall, cold rain, and then frigid temperatures during the second week of February.”

The First Week of March

The Almanac is predicting the frigid temps and storms could roll into the early start of the Spring months in 2024! It reads: “Another East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to this area during the first week of March.”

Of course, we know that the Farmer’s Almanac is not law, so who knows if this will truly pan out the way they say, but we’ll see soon enough!

