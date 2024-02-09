Asbury Park grabs culinary magic with skilled ‘Top Chef’ contestants

If you are a fan of culinary delights, a tremendous opportunity awaits in Asbury Park for the Wine and Food Festival.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the Top Chef series on Bravo, these masterful chefs will be heading to the exquisite restaurant St. Laurent in Asbury Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 16, 2024, for a full night of specialty cocktails, wine pairings and tasting bites from all 15 of the Top Chefs.

Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash Photo by Sebastian Coman Photography on Unsplash loading...

Wow, a food Shangri la!

The night’s event is hosted by Heirloom Kitchen’s Neilly Robinson and Chef David Viana who was a Top Chef competitor. They both own the highly touted James Beard-nominated Lita restaurant in Aberdeen, NJ.

Chef Viana and Neilly wanted to bring back the contestants from the popular series Top Chef and have a reunion of sorts with this showcasing while providing a tremendous tasting provided by these popular and creative chefs.

If you ever watched the series, you would agree with me that the Top Chef’s imagination, creativity, and ultimate creations are amazing.

Photo by Fabirizio Magoni on Unsplash Photo by Fabirizio Magoni on Unsplash loading...

Knowing where they started with each challenge, I always wondered how they ended up with the dish that they created, it is a head-scratcher.

A night of fifteen Top Chefs’ signature drinks and wine pairings will cost you $265 plus a 20% service fee and tax. It is totally worth it.

This is a great night and a perfect way to celebrate the Asbury Park Wine and Food Festival.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom