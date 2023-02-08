Need a break from cooking? No problem. Ewing's 2nd Annual Restaurant Week kicks off on Saturday, February 25th and runs until Friday, March 3rd, according to the town's official website.

Make plans now to go. This is the perfect time to discover new restaurants in town or support your favorites. Who knows, maybe you'll find new favorites.

You can dine in or order takeout. Bring your family or take that someone special on a date night. You can't go wrong at these fabulous eateries.

Some of my favorite restaurants in the area are in Ewing. There are so many different cuisines to choose from.

There are so many great American/comfort food places. Al's Airport Inn, Cattani Kitchen, Blooming Grove Inn, Café 72, Firkin Tavern, PJ's Pancake House & Tavern, The New Ewing Diner (a favorite of everyone at 94.5 'PST) and so many more.

If you like Italian food (it may be my absolute favorite cuisine), Ewing is home to Sal de Forte's and Marsilio's Kitchen, formerly of the restaurant capital of the area, Chambersburg. They're both amazing. Another favorite of mine is Revere Tavern.

If you like Mediterranean fare, Erini is the very best around. IndiGrill is modern India food in Campus Town at The College of New Jersey (open to the public). Mikonos has the Greek food you love. Mexican Mariachi Grill would be perfect for Taco Tuesday. There's also many Chinese options, sandwich shops, dessert and more.

Check out a list of restaurants in Ewing here.

Be on the lookout for special deals from participating restaurants as this awesome event gets closer.

