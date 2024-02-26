👚A man showed up to a flea market with a machete

Shoppers are being credited with stopping a man who showed up with a machete at the Monmouth County flea market on Saturday.

On Feb. 24, at 9 a.m., a 39-year-old Bayville resident walked into the Collingwood Auction on the Wall and Howell border carrying a large machete. Police said he was confronting a 40-year-old Neptune resident over money owed for a car repair.

Police said witnesses to the argument stepped in to prevent the incident from escalating into something physical. The weapon was never used, police said.

The man, who did not collect any money, fled in his vehicle before police arrived.

Police found him about noon in Eatontown, where they arrested him.

He is being held in the Monmouth County jail, charged with several crimes including weapons and terroristic threat charges.

Collingwood Auction is open all year round and features more than 500 outdoor merchants as well as 100 indoor tables and booths selling housewares, clothing, jewelry, antiques, furniture and sports memorabilia.

