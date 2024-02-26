NJ county launches own rideshare, offers free rides for 2 weeks
Some New Jersey residents who need a local ride can get one for free until March 12.
On Tuesday, Middlesex County is launching its RIDE On Demand service in an effort to address the county's transit gaps. But it's running in only one city for the time being.
Through a phone app, residents can request a ride, just like they would with ridershare services such as Uber, and an algorithm will match riders headed in the same direction and put them into one vehicle.
Individuals who request a ride will be directed to a nearby corner for pickup.
New Brunswick is the first city participating in the county's one-year pilot program.
The cost is $3 per rider. But for two weeks, the service is offering unlimited free rides throughout the city.
The service, operated by Via Transportation, is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
County officials say the program may eventually expand into other municipalities, once initial assessments are conducted.
To download the new app, iPhone and Android users can search for "Middlesex County RIDE On Demand." For individuals without a digital device, rides can also be booked over the phone at 732-655-6600.
