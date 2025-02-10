The City of Brotherly Love will celebrate Valentine's Day with all things green!

It's official! The parade for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl championship will take place on Friday (February 14).

The news, which was first shared by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening, was just confirmed moments ago on social media by the City of Philadelphia.

The city says they'll announce more details about the parade (including the timing and the route) soon.

There had been questions about what day the parade would be. In fact, Google searched had skyrocketed last week ahead of the game with fans wondering.

In 2018 the parade took place the Thursday following the Super Bowl to celebrate the team's first ever championship. So the idea was it may take place in the middle of the week.

However, as you can imagine this week's weather forecast isn't great for the middle of the week.

Snow is expected on Tuesday, and rain is returning to the forecast Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Friday's forecast looks much better for the city to execute the massive parade.

The exact route for the parade wasn't clear, however, there's speculation that it will follow a similar path to the parade in 2018.

That parade kicked off at 11 a.m. in South Philly (near the stadium complex) and continued up Broad Street (through City Hall) before wrapping up with a rally on the steps of the Art Museum as fans flooded the Parkway.

As the city announces those official plans it's likely that there will be a TON of street closures in Center City. Additionally, it's likely that many businesses and schools will also close in the city as fans celebrate the team's second championship in 7 years.