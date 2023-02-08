NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?

SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?

The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95

The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in the Garden State.

SNAP is the revised name for what used to be called food stamps.

Starting March 1, every SNAP household in New Jerey will receive at least $95 a month in benefits, a $45 dollar increase over the initial state minimum established last year.

Murphy said with the federal government’s temporary boost to SNAP benefits (that began when the COVID pandemic started) coming to an end on Feb. 28.

“We cannot ignore the significant impact this will have on households and communities throughout our state," he said. “No one should ever have to wonder where their next meal will come from. By implementing a minimum monthly SNAP benefit of $95 for all beneficiaries, New Jersey is leading the nation in ensuring families have the support they need to keep putting food on the table.”

Keep putting food on the table

You can find out if you are eligible for SNAP benefits here.

The governor noted if a household is approved for less than $95 in monthly SNAP benefits, they will receive their regular federal benefit plus an additional state supplement to bring them to the new minimum amount.

New Jerset has 64,000 households on SNAP.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, said “we know overwhelmingly that a better nourished and more food secure New Jersey makes for a stronger one."

SNAP recipients can check their benefit detail any time online here or by calling 1-800-997-3333.

For more information about additional food resources, you can visit nj211.org/food-programs-and-community-resources or by texting your zip code to 898-211.

