Which came first, the Chicken or the Egg? Well actually, The Chicken or the Egg, which is an incredible chicken place also known as "Chegg" to the locals, came first to Beach Haven on Long Beach Island and is now opening its second location in The Shoppes at Renaissance Square at 121 Route 70 in Marlton.

What's so great about The Chicken or the Egg? It's the "Eggceptional Experience" you'll have. According to their website, they've got everything from "Omelets and waffles to cocktails and wings, sandwiches to crab cakes to and everything in between".

They also do parties. If you're looking to plan your event there, they seat 275 and also feature a bar lined with televisions.

Among the many cool things about The Chicken or The Egg is their philosophy. The actual quote Jimi Hendrix wrote, "You have to give people something to dream on," is on their website. How many chicken places quote Jimi Hendrix? This place has to be good!

The Chicken or the Egg first opened on Memorial Day weekend in 1991 according to their website by "a few adventurous, hungry young men, with bog dreams and empty pockets".

In 2017, Chegg was purchased by the restauranteur Rob LaScala owner of the LaScala restaurant group. Rob fell in love with the restaurant and promised to keep it true to its charm.

Rob expanded into Marlton because he thought it would be a great fit and make it a whole lot larger (9,449 square feet) given the long lines at the Beach haven location.

Chegg Marlton is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday then 11 p.m. on Friday with a full menu. They also cater.

