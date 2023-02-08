Slain NJ singer Christina Grimmie the focus of new true-crime documentary
It's hard to believe it's been almost seven years since the life of burgeoning singer/songwriter Christina Grimmie was tragically cut short. Her murder is the focus of a new true crime documentary airing tonight.
Christina was a South Jersey native who grew up in Marlton. She had big dreams that her talent would take her well beyond, and it did. Grimmie showcased her singing on YouTube where she developed a large following.
In 2014, she became a contestant on the NBC talent competition "The Voice." Her star was rising.
But on June 10, 2016, following a performance, Christina was gunned down and killed by an obsessed fan outside The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. She was just 22 years old.
The man responsible for her death would never be charged for Grimmie's murder, as he took his own life at the scene of the crime.
The life and death of Christina Grimmie will be explored by ID Discovery for its series "Death by Fame." Christina's episode airs Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. (check your local listings).
I'll be watching, I just hope the documentary focuses on how amazing Christina was and all she had to offer the world rather than the obsessed fan that snuffed out her life so abruptly.