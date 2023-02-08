Slain NJ singer Christina Grimmie the focus of new true-crime documentary

It's hard to believe it's been almost seven years since the life of burgeoning singer/songwriter Christina Grimmie was tragically cut short. Her murder is the focus of a new true crime documentary airing tonight.

Christina was a South Jersey native who grew up in Marlton. She had big dreams that her talent would take her well beyond, and it did. Grimmie showcased her singing on YouTube where she developed a large following.

In 2014, she became a contestant on the NBC talent competition "The Voice." Her star was rising.

Christina Grimmie Adam Levine Tribute The Voice Kevin Winter/Getty Images loading...

But on June 10, 2016, following a performance, Christina was gunned down and killed by an obsessed fan outside The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. She was just 22 years old.

TSM South Jersey TSM South Jersey loading...

The man responsible for her death would never be charged for Grimmie's murder, as he took his own life at the scene of the crime.

Get our free mobile app

The life and death of Christina Grimmie will be explored by ID Discovery for its series "Death by Fame." Christina's episode airs Monday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. (check your local listings).

I'll be watching, I just hope the documentary focuses on how amazing Christina was and all she had to offer the world rather than the obsessed fan that snuffed out her life so abruptly.

10 Popular TV Shows That Were Almost Cancelled Too Soon

TV 40 News - A Look Back at South Jersey's TV Station