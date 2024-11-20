New Jersey is no stranger to a great nightlife scene.

From the club-like bars in Hoboken to the hidden speakeasies of Asbury Park, there are plenty of spots throughout the Garden State for a good time and some cocktails.

Whether you’re into trendy rooftop bars, laid-back dives, or Atlantic City-style clubs, the Garden State offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

Also, let’s not forget the beach towns.

Places like Point Pleasant and Belmar are the best spots to celebrate a summer night out with friends.

The drinking culture in New Jersey is as diverse as the state itself.

Some people stick to their favorite local spots, while others hop between local breweries and wineries.

It’s safe to say there’s no shortage of options to quench your thirst.

But drinking in New Jersey isn’t just about the drinks, it’s about the experience. From live music and karaoke to game nights and trivia, the state’s nightlife is built around making memories.

Of course, with such an active drinking culture, some places stand out amongst the bunch.

There’s one city in particular that takes the crown as the drunkest in New Jersey. Do you think you can guess?

What Is New Jersey's Drunkest City?

According to Vine Pair, the drunkest city in New Jersey is kind of a weird one. Ocean City has taken this spot, but it left me scratching my head.

Ocean City, New Jersey is a dry town, meaning no alcohol is sold there. No restaurants sell alcohol, there are no liquor stores and no drinking is permitted on the beach.

However, for a dry town, 23.3% of the residents tend to drink excessively according to this study.

I guess everyone is secretly going out of town and bringing the booze to Ocean City! Bet you wouldn’t have thought this was the drunkest city in NJ.

