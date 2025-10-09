If you shop at Costco, you probably already know their return policy is legendary. You can bring almost anything back, almost anytime, and they’ll take it. You could practically eat an entire birthday cake and then return it for your money back. But here’s the part a lot of people don’t realize.

Electronics Photo by Joshua Oluwagbemiga on Unsplash loading...

There are some exceptions.

For example, electronics like TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and major appliances all come with a 90-day window. That still beats most stores, but it’s not forever. The same goes for golf carts you order online. You’ve got 90 days to decide if it’s working for you.

For a diamond over one carat, you’ll need to bring the paperwork, and Costco has a gemologist who’ll inspect it before you get a refund. Cigarettes and alcohol are also off the list where state law bans returns.

Tires Photo by Benjamin Brunner on Unsplash loading...

One-and-done items

Then there are the one-and-done items: precious metals, gift cards, tickets, and Costco Shop Cards are final sale. Same deal with airline purchases or event tickets. If you buy it, you own it.

Costco also makes exceptions for things that wear out fast, like tires and batteries. They usually come with their own product-specific warranty instead of the open-ended return policy. Custom or special-order items are another category. Obviously, if it was made just for you, it can’t go back unless it’s defective.

And don’t forget the optical side: contact lenses and prescription eyeglasses follow their own rules. If you’ve got an issue, you’ll need to go through the Optical Department or check the FAQs online.

So, yes, Costco’s return policy is still one of the most generous out there. Just don’t walk in with a used battery, a Nutella-stained iPad, and a $3,000 diamond and expect a full refund.