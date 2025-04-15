11 Dog-Friendly New Jersey Beaches To Visit in 2025

There’s nothing better than being a pet parent. Having a dog is such a fun experience, and being a dog lover myself, I think everyone should get the chance to experience it.

Summer is coming up, and it’s time to start planning some big outings, not just with your family and friends, but with your furry friends too!

It’s so important to bring your dogs out and about and let them experience some of the things we take for granted.

If you want to socialize your dog this summer and give them experiences they’ll never forget, consider bringing them down the shore!

You can set up a blanket, bring along some lunch for you and your pet, and just relax until the sun goes down.

New Jersey Dog Beaches

You may not realize it, but there are several dog beaches throughout the state of New Jersey that are just waiting for you and your pup to come visit!

Now, you can’t just bring your dog to any old beach down the shore, it has to be a dog-friendly beach, especially during “beach season.”

When Are Dogs Allowed on Jersey Shore Beaches?

You might see locals walking their dogs on regular beaches during the off months, but between early May and late September, that’s usually not allowed.

Imagine your dog splashing in the ocean, playing with new friends, and relaxing in the sand. It sounds like the best day ever!

There are a few beaches that are dog-friendly, and they’re scattered all along the Jersey Shore.

If you’re looking to make some memories with your fur babies this summer, head on down to one of these 11 dog-friendly beaches!

