These are the 3 most expensive homes for sale in NJ

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live in the lap of luxury?

Check it out. These are the three most expensive homes currently on sale in New Jersey, according to Zillow.

You won’t believe the number of bedrooms and bathrooms in each, not to mention the extra amenities dripping with luxury.

Wellspring Farm in Colts Neck

#1 Colts Neck

The most expensive home listed for sale in New Jersey on Zillow is WellSpring Farm in Colts Neck, with a list price of $28 million.

Located on Route 537, this 160-acre equestrian estate features seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

“Clad in Jerusalem limestone, the classically inspired main house presents 25,000 square feet of artisan-crafted interior spaces that invite grand-scale living and entertaining,” according to Zillow.

The main level includes a formal dining room that seats 24 people, a gourmet kitchen, a lounge, an eight-seat bar, a great room, and a conservatory.

No luxury home would be complete without a grand staircase connecting three levels of the home. Plus, there is an elevator that services all four floors.

Other features include three fireplaces, a movie theater, a gym, a full-finished basement, a private outdoor in-ground pool, a spa, a barn/stable where horses can be raised, a wine cellar, tons of windows (many floor to ceiling) that allows sunlight spilling in, and a garage big enough to fit seven cars.

Check out the gorgeous photos, and schedule a house tour by contacting the realtor.

Crocker Mansion in Mahwah

#2 Mahwah

The second most expensive home on sale in New Jersey on Zillow is Crocker Mansion in Mahwah, with a list price of $26.9 million (a $6.1 million price cut).

Located on Ramapo Valley Road, this almost 13-acre mansion features 21 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms.

This rare masterpiece, located only 25 miles from the heart of New York City, was built in 1907. The historical estate has been meticulously restored, with approximately 50,000 square feet of living space on 12.48 acres with breathtaking views of the Ramapo Mountains.

The property boasts rare woodwork, stonework, and marble. The reception rooms are grand, including a Great Hall and a library. There are 15 fireplaces throughout the mansion, plus a finished basement.

There is a restaurant-style kitchen and prep kitchen, plus a billiard room, a game room, a wine room, and a theater.

Is wellness your main focus? Good news. The estate has an indoor lap pool, a massage room, and a gym. There is also an outdoor in-ground pool, a cabana, gardens, fountains, a tennis court, a guest house, and an 8-car garage.

Check out these stunning pictures or request a tour by contacting the realtor.

5499 Dune Drive

#3 Avalon

The third most expensive home on sale in New Jersey on Zillow is Elite High Dunes Estate, in Avalon, with a list price of $26.5 million.

Located on Dune Drive, this home, which won’t be available until June, is on a 0.66-acre lot and features 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

If you love the ocean, this is the place to be. Perched at the highest natural elevation in Avalon, this 7,240-square-foot estate is the “crown jewel” of the High Dunes section.

Designed by renowned architect Mark Asher and crafted by JG Popper Custom Builders, this residence is the only home on the island where you can “witness both sunrise and sunset without ever leaving your home,” Zillow boasts.

Elevated 30 feet above all surrounding rooftops, you’ll get a 360-degree ocean and bay view.

Enjoy a floating staircase with glass railings, thermal aluminum windows, storm protection amenities, a private resort-style swimming pool and spa nestled in the private backyard, a serene fountain pool at the grand entrance, a four-stop elevator, a fully outfitted gym, a sauna, and a steam shower.

There is also a two-car garage, a grand foyer, sub-zero refrigerator drawers, a wall-mounted large screen TV billiards area with space for a pool table, two spacious guest suites, an additional bunk room, a 7-foot wide linear fireplace, a chef-styled kitchen, a large walk-in pantry, a massive glass-encased wine cabinet, a master suite with a sitting area, a private fireplace, a master bath with his and her vanities, his and her water closets, and a walk-in shower for two.

A massive ocean-facing deck features a private four-seat hot tub and uninterrupted views of the sunrise.

To look at pictures or schedule a private showing today with the realtor.

