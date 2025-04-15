NJ, help settle a debate: Do people really get ‘hangry’?

Are you familiar with the awful feeling of "hanger," the combination of "hunger" and "anger?"

If you’re not, I envy you.

If you are, you know how frustrating it can be when people claim that it’s not a real thing.

This came up on Monday’s afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, debating the legitimacy of such a feeling.

My co-host, Jeff Deminski, has long been on record that he does not believe in the concept of being hangry. You can read his thoughts here.

I, however, have been in the unfortunate position of being "hangry," and let me tell you: it’s not fun.

Being ‘hangry’ is an entirely different feeling than being annoyed or upset, it’s like that on steroids, but it can be cured momentarily by a piece of toast with butter.

It’s truly a wild ride.

I’d like to know if I’m in the minority on this in the Garden State.

According to research done by One Poll (sponsored by Farm Rich), 75% of U.S. adults admit that hunger gets the best of them five times per week, culminating in over 21,000 “hangry” outbursts throughout their lives.

🍎 28% copped to eating food that’s been thrown out off the top of the garbage can

🍎 58% said they’d eat their least favorite food to avoid “food grumpiness”

🍎 27% have eaten expired food

While I’m not above eating food from the top of the garbage can (there were layers protecting it!), I draw the line at eating my least favorite food.

I’m sorry to my coworkers, but you will feel my wrath long before I subject myself to eating a banana.

What about you? Have you ever been in the unfortunate position of being ‘hangry?’

Feeling the ‘hanger’ right now? Check out some of these great places to grab a bite:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

