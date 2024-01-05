There are five popular food items that you can no longer buy in New Jersey.

If you've ever had one of your favorite foods discontinued, it's so disappointing. For me, it was one of the Campbell's Soup products...a Homestyle type of Chicken Noodle Soup...I don't remember exactly what is was called.

It was so good, I lived on it, and never thought it would go away. I looked it up online after not being able to find it for a few weeks in grocery stores only to see it was no longer in the Campbell's lineup. Ugh. I needed some time to mourn.

Unfortunately, you can't find these foods on store shelves or at restaurants anymore because they've been discontinued, according to Pix11. Hopefully, they aren't among your favorites.

Trader Joe's Minty Mallows

Normally found in stores around the holidays, they've been discontinued. The article hinted the reason for its departure may have been poor sales or a change in the cost to produce them.

Ronzoni Pastina

Uh-oh pasta lovers. Don't blame Ronzoni for this one though. Its parent company said, "This beloved product's unique small size and star-shape require specialized production from a third-party manufacturer. Our long-term manufacturer informed us they would cease producing Ronzoni Pastina effective January 2023."

McDonald's McCafe Bakery items

The three things you can no longer indulge in were less popular among customers. The discontinued items are the blueberry muffin, apple fritter, and cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing. Don't worry, you can still get an apple pie and other desserts.

Sierra Mist

The drink from the Pepsi company is gone. Now's there's a similar product called Starry, which is supposed to be more citrusy.

