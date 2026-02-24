It's the beginning of a new pizza story in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

DeLorenzo's The Burg is now open on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township

Delorenzo's The Burg announced on social media today (Tuesday, February 24) that it's officially open on Sloan Avenue. It's replacing DeLorenzo's Pizza. Yes, there is a different owner.

This is the second location of DeLorenzo's The Burg, with the original location still flourishing in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Fans are excited to have a location on this side of the river.

When the expansion plans were announced back in the fall, DeLorenzo's The Burg addressed on Facebook what many locals were thinking.

DeLorenzo's The Burg has NO business connection to the old DeLorenzo's Pizza

The restaurant posted on Facebook: "Prior to opening, we want to clear up a few important points: We have absolutely NO connection to the dispensary next door. The building is being split into two completely separate spaces. We have NO business connection to the previous owners of DeLorenzo’s Pizza on Sloan Avenue."

A cannabid dispensary is opening in the other half of the building

If you haven't driven by and seen what's going on lately, the building has been split, and a cannabis dispensary, Vision Cannabis, is opening in the other half.

The post continued, "This is an exciting opportunity for me to continue the legacy of my grandfather, and restore the community of Hamilton’s faith in the brand that he worked so hard to build."

The old DeLorenzo's Pizza was shut down in 2025 for tax evasion

Remember, I reported last year that DeLorenzo's Pizza (not this new restaurant, DeLorenzo's The Burg) was shut down in March 2025 by the State of New Jersey Division of Taxation for not paying its taxes.

The new, second location of DeLorenzo's The Burg is now open on Sloan Avenue. You can dine in or order by phone. The number is (609) 586-0900.

Welcome to Hamilton. Good luck.