Credit Card Skimmer Found At Mercer County, NJ Business

Hey, New Jersey, you may want to check your bank accounts.

We all tend to just swipe our credit cards even for simple things, right?

Whether you’re a debit or a credit card user, you have to be careful where you swipe your cards.

Something that credit and debit card users need to be aware of is credit card skimmers. People have been preying on credit card users for years, putting these skimmers in places you may not expect.

What Is A Credit Card Skimmer?

Credit Card Skimmers are devices that get placed over the card readers you use at the checkout counter in stores.

Typically, these readers will go undetected because they’re designed to blend right in with the pin pad. Most times, if you encounter a credit card skimmer, you may not even realize it, which is alarming.

These readers sit right on top of normal PINI pads and can take your credit card information in seconds without you even realizing it.

The most concerning part is that they can be placed in any location at any time, and one New Jersey

Credit Card Skimmer Detected in New Jersey at a 7-Eleven Location

According to TAPinto, a skimming device was found at a 7-Eleven location in Mercer County this week.

It was discovered at a 7-Eleven location in Hamilton, New Jersey, which is located at 599 Lalor Street.

A viral video was circulating online of two customers finding 2 skimmer devices on pinpads in the Trenton convenience store.

According to reports, members of the Cyber Crimes Task Force removed the skimmer devices on Monday, and they are currently being analyzed.

If you have shopped here and noticed anything suspicious activity on your credit cards, you’re urged by the Mercer County Prosecutors' Office to report suspicious activity to Sergeant Edward Hughes with the Mercer County Cyber Crimes Task Force at cybercrimes@mercercounty.org.

