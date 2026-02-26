This bull$&!} is the top TikTok health trend in NJ
Of all anti-social media (which is what I like to call social media), I probably hate TikTok most. Social media has made us anti-social. It brings out the worst in us. If you want to feel bad about yourself, just spend some time on anti-social media with its algorithms monetizing your every dark insecurity. F all the Zuckerbergs on the planet.
TikTok is egregious in its lemming qualities. If there’s a “challenge” that’s harmful, whether a Tide pod challenge, bird box challenge, fire challenge, or a condom snorting challenge (all real things), you’ll find them placed on TikTok.
Now there are health trends on TikTok, and boy, are they ridiculous.
Tebra.com did a study to find the biggest TikTok health trend in each state. Immediately, you wonder what New Jersey is.
Turns out it’s something called looksmaxxing. These stupid social media fueled health trends usually lack clinical support and health care providers aren’t fans.
The study used Google Trends search data to determine the biggest trend in each state and New Jersey’s was the same as most of the country.
Looksmaxxing. If it’s now only the second time you ever read that word, you’re not alone. 65% of Americans never heard it before, either. In fact, whether it’s heightmaxxing, sunmaxxing, testosteronemaxxing, fibermaxxing, sleepmaxxing, or gymmaxxing, the majority of us never heard of them. But for those who have, these health trends can be like a religion.
Looksmaxxing is what it sounds like: maximizing your looks. To call it a “health” trend is specious at best. And it can be downright dangerous.
To achieve a more masculine, chiseled jawline, some men have taken blunt instruments and broken their own jaws. Other dangerous examples include steroid use, removing a rib for a thinner appearance, penis pumps, and self-starvation.
Looksmaxxing is not only the biggest TikTok health trend in New Jersey, but it’s also the biggest in 43 other states. And we’re really using the word health unfairly here. You can read more on this report here.
