It seems as if Costco's popularity has exploded lately.

I bet you're nodding your head in agreement.

Costco has a very popular food court

I'm sure your local store is pretty close to where you live making it a super convenient way to save money and eat at the buzzworthy food court.

If you’ve ever visited a Costco outside the U.S., you’ve probably noticed some cool differences.

From wine tastings to fresh seafood and unique food court items, it can be quite different from what you're used to here.

There will be major changes coming to Costco in 2025

Big changes are coming to U.S. Costco stores starting in 2025 though, according to Mashed.

An entire section is going to be going away. You may be very disappointed if you're a loyal shopper.

If you’ve ever picked up a new book while shopping, you’ll have to adjust.

Costco is getting rid of books in 2025

Costco recently announced that it’s getting rid of books at most locations.

Bummer.

Even if you don't buy them, you've probably taken a look through the big selection and peeked at a few books while passing by that section.

Retail Spending In April At Highest In Two Years Getty Images

While books will still be available during the holiday season, they will be phased out of the majority of stores by 2025.

About 100 stores will still carry books

However, a small number of stores, about 100, will continue to carry books. No word on which locations yet, but I wouldn't get your hopes up.

So, why is Costco making this move?

The decision seems to be a financial one.

Books take up a lot of space in the stores, and Costco wants to use that space for items that will be more profitable.

Plus, maintaining the book section takes a lot of time and effort for employees.

Getty Images

This isn’t an entirely new decision.

Costcos in Alaska and Hawaii stopped selling books back in 2022.

I'm sure Costco will still be a mega-popular shopping spot despite this change, just wanted to let you know what to expect in the upcoming year.

