Celebrate Christmas in July at Laurita Winery in NJ

If you’re a big fan of Christmas time, you don’t have to wait any longer to get in on the festivities. Christmas in July is officially here, and so many places are already getting into the holiday spirit like Laurita Winery.

The best part about it all is that all ages are welcome, so your kids can get in on the fun too. There will be a chance for you to hang out with Santa and Mrs.Claus at the event a few months before Christmas too!

Laurita Winery puts on this incredible event that is perfect for the entire family. The event is happening on July 15th and 16th, which is this weekend. There will be live music, fantastic food from local food trucks, and of course, wine!

The hours to head out to Laurita Winery will be Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and also Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. If you want to get a picture in the summer sun with Santa and Mrs.Claus by your side, make sure to catch them while they drop by from the North Pole on Saturday from 2 to 6 pm and Sunday from 1 to 5 pm.

Tickets are on sale now online in advance for $13 and also will be on sale at the gate for $15. Also, if you plan on bringing the entire family, anyone under 21 is free!

You’ll get to try some amazing food from local food vendors like ColdStone Creamery, Empanada Guy, Five Sisters Food Co, Star of the Sea Seafood, Shore Goods Eats n Treats, and more! Check out this super cool Christmas in July event on Laurita Winery’s website, here!

Rent This Pink Cabana Airbnb in Belmar, NJ Look inside this Airbnb that's perfect for a Jersey Shore trip with the girls!