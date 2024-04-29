Just Announced! Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Comes to Philly on October 5
Billie Eilish is (finally) returning to Philadelphia! She just announced that she's bringing the Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Saturday, October 5.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 3) at noon. But you can win the tickets before you can buy them all this week with Chris & the Crew!
Be listening in the 9 o'clock hour for the Crew to play ANY song by Billie. When you hear it, tap the call button on the 94.5 PST app or call us at 609-243-9778. Caller 9 gets the tickets BEFORE you can buy them.
For everyone else, the tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com on Friday at 12 noon. Meanwhile, Billie's highly anticipated album, Hit Me Hard and Soft drops May 17.
