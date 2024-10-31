A beloved face in Philadelphia TV history has died.

Wally Kennedy, known for his work at 6abc for decades, has died. He was 76 years old. The news was confirmed by Philadelphia’s 6abc Wednesday evening on-air and online.

Kennedy held many roles at the station during his storied career, which spanned more than 20 years.

READ MORE: 6abc FINALLY Hires Jamie Apody’s Replacement

Perhaps he was best known as the longtime host of ‘AM Philadelphia' and ‘AM Live’ on the station.

Plus, he hosted ‘Philly After Midnight,’ and ‘Inside Story’ on the TV network.

Kennedy left 6abc in 2004. He would go on to teach at Temple University among other things later in his career.

UP NEXT: Beloved Morning Anchor, Sue Serio, Shares Terrifying Breast Cancer Diagnosis

In fact, here’s a clip from the 2011 Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame Induction honoring Wally’s storied career:

"Wally had a very distinctive voice and one that was unusually strong and easily remembered," 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

6abc's Wally Kennedy 6abc via YouTube loading...

Meanwhile, tributes poured in Wednesday evening to the beloved anchor — including a heartfelt message from 6abc morning anchor Matt O'Donnell.

In fact, O'Donnell credits Wally with helping to start his own career in TV news.

"We lived in the same community when I was a child, and when Wally heard I wanted to be a reporter, all he wanted to do was see me get that first job," O'Donnell wrote on Wednesday afternoon. "He personally made calls to executives at Action News, convincing them to give me a news internship while I was in college. He reviewed my audition tapes, he sent letters of recommendation to TV stations..."

During his career Kennedy interviewed countless celebrities including Prince Albert of Monaco, Rosie O'Donnell, and many more.

"Wally interviewed everyone during his career, because everyone wanted to be interviewed by Wally," Matt O'Donnell recalled.

Now... what about those other former faces of Philadelphia TV?

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST