St.Patty's day is right around the corner and it's time to hunt down all of the green foods you can! So many bars and restaurants in the area always get into the St.Patrick's spirit by offering limited-edition treats and deals.

This iconic New Jersey bagel shop is making the cutest 4 leaf clover bagels for a limited time and you can get your hands on them right in Mercer County, NJ! The Bagel Nook is a bagel shop that gained a ton of popularity online after showing the internet some of its crazy bagels and cream cheeses that are available every day.

You may know them for having Oreo bagels, Hot Cheeto Bagels, Dorito Bagels, Cookie Monster Cream Cheese, Cool Ranch Cream Cheese and a bunch of other insane flavors you for sure will not find anywhere else.

Well, they just revealed on Instagram that for a limited time, you'll be able to score yourself these green, 4-leaf clover-shaped bagels just in time for St.Patrick's Day!

This is perfect for everyone from families who want to celebrate the holiday to adults who are looking for a cute breakfast to bring to your St.Patty's bar crawl pregame.

The Bagel Nook is known for doing a bunch of crazy, themed bagels for different occasions. I've seen them post pumpkin-shaped bagels in the fall, heart-shaped for Valentine's Day, and of course, Grinch and Santa-themed bagels for Christmas time.

They really understood the assignment with this.

There's a Bagel Nook Location in the Princeton Shopping Center and another in Freehold, NJ and it seems as though both locations will be offering the 4-leaf clover bagels! These bagels are also available for Nationwide Shipping, so if you have family far away you want to celebrate with, this is the perfect long-distance gift!

The Bagel Nook is located at 301 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ, 08540 and also at 51 Village Center Dr, Freehold, NJ, 07728.

