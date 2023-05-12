Hamilton Township has made the decision to POSTPONE the 2023 Azalea Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 13th due to a rainy weather forecast.

The NEW DATE will be the next day, Sunday, May 14th. What a great way to spend Mother's Day. Bring your mom for some fun, food and absolutely beautiful scenery. The weather looks much better with no rain in the forecast.

Bring your family and friends for a day of fun. There will be food trucks, music, crafters, vendors and the most gorgeous trees and flowers around. Make sure your phone's charged, you'll be taking a ton of pictures.

It's truly breathtaking. Sayen Gardens will be filled with over 250,000 blooming azaleas, dogwoods, rhododendrons and other flowers. Follow the beautiful walkways through the colorful gardens, see the ponds with fountains, bridges, gazebos and tour the Sayen House. It's so pretty, I've been to a few wedding and other events there.

Get our free mobile app

I had my wedding pictures taken at Sayen Gardens. My wedding was a week after the Azalea Festival (it was May 19th), so everything was still gorgeous.

Sayen Gardens is located at 155 Hughes Drive, Hamilton Township (Mercer County). It's across from the Nottingham Firehouse.

The Azalea Festival is just one of Hamilton's yearly events. Check out the other here. My family loves going to the Winter Wonderland each year.

Memorial Day 2023 Parades In and Around Mercer County, NJ Looking for a 2023 Memorial Day Parade in the area? Here are a few. These parades have been entertaining locals for many years.

Keep scrolling for all the details.