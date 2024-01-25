These 10 NJ hospitals are among the ‘250 best’ in the U.S.
The health care company Healthgrades has analyzed the performance of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide to come up with a list of the 250 best facilities overall.
Ten hospitals in New Jersey earned a spot on the list. And two of them performed so well, they have spots on the company's "Best 50" list.
Healthgrades used a methodology that is based mainly on patient outcomes.
According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals performed as well as the facilities included on the list of America's 250 Best Hospitals, more than 178,000 lives lost between 2020 and 2022 potentially could have been saved.
NJ hospitals among the "250 best"
Morristown Medical Center, Morristown (Atlantic Health System)
*Also included on the list of America's 50 Best Hospitals
🔵 81% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care
Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Atlantic Health System)
*Also included on the list of America's 50 Best Hospitals
🔵 67% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
Valley Hospital, Ridgewood (Valley Health System)
*Also included on the list of America's 100 Best Hospitals
🔵 74% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains (Atlantic Health System)
🔵 69% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (RWJBarnabas Health)
🔵 74% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care
Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack (Hackensack Meridian Health)
🔵 68% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care
Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune (Hackensack Meridian Health)
🔵 72% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care
Penn Medicine Princeton Health, Plainsboro (Penn Medicine)
🔵 79% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank (Hackensack Meridian Health)
🔵 73% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
Robert Wood Johnson University Somerset, Somerville (RWJBarnabas Health)
🔵 62% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10
🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care
