These 10 NJ hospitals are among the ‘250 best’ in the U.S.

The health care company Healthgrades has analyzed the performance of more than 4,500 hospitals nationwide to come up with a list of the 250 best facilities overall.

Ten hospitals in New Jersey earned a spot on the list. And two of them performed so well, they have spots on the company's "Best 50" list.

Healthgrades used a methodology that is based mainly on patient outcomes.

According to Healthgrades, if all hospitals performed as well as the facilities included on the list of America's 250 Best Hospitals, more than 178,000 lives lost between 2020 and 2022 potentially could have been saved.

NJ hospitals among the "250 best"

Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

Morristown Medical Center, Morristown (Atlantic Health System)

*Also included on the list of America's 50 Best Hospitals

🔵 81% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health) loading...

Overlook Medical Center, Summit (Atlantic Health System)

*Also included on the list of America's 50 Best Hospitals

🔵 67% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood Valley Hospital (Google Street View) loading...

Valley Hospital, Ridgewood (Valley Health System)

*Also included on the list of America's 100 Best Hospitals

🔵 74% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

Chilton Medical Center (Google Street View) Chilton Medical Center (Google Street View) loading...

Chilton Medical Center, Pompton Plains (Atlantic Health System)

🔵 69% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

(RWJBH) Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center (RWJBH) loading...

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston (RWJBarnabas Health)

🔵 74% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care

Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack University Medical Center (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) loading...

Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack (Hackensack Meridian Health)

🔵 68% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care

(Hackensack Meridian Health) Hackensack Meridian Health loading...

Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune (Hackensack Meridian Health)

🔵 72% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for cardiac care

Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Google Street View) Penn Medicine Princeton Health (Google Street View) loading...

Penn Medicine Princeton Health, Plainsboro (Penn Medicine)

🔵 79% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank (Hackensack Meridian Health) loading...

Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank (Hackensack Meridian Health)

🔵 73% of patients would "definitely recommend" the hospital

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Google Street View) Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Google Street View) loading...

Robert Wood Johnson University Somerset, Somerville (RWJBarnabas Health)

🔵 62% of patients give the hospital a rating of 9 or 10

🔵 On the 2024 list of 100 best hospitals for critical care

