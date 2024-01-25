Facebook says these are the best hidden gem restaurants in NJ
It’s no surprise that New Jersey has some of the best local restaurants in the tri-state area. Our state is so diverse that you can be in the mood for any type of meal and you’ll be able to find it here.
But because it’s New Jersey, EVERYONE has an opinion and everyone has their go-to local spot. Some of these spots are well known to either all residents or at least to the locals in the town.
But I’m all about discovering new places to get a bite to eat so let’s talk about the “hidden gems” of New Jersey restaurants.
I’m in a Facebook group called “Jersey Roots” and one of the members wrote a very simple post:
Top ‘hidden gem’ Jersey favorite restaurants….GO
564 comments later, we have a solid list of new places to try.
Now as I went through the comments, there were a lot of repeats which in my opinion, wouldn’t make it a hidden gem, but they are worth the mention because they are great places:
Tops Diner in Harrison
Pete N Elda’s in Neptune City
Belmont Tavern in Belleville
Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold and Brick
Don Pepe in Newark
Harold's New York Deli in Edison
Laico’s in Jersey City
DeLucia’s Pizza in Raritan
I’m looking for one-offs that no one else mentioned. Maybe you’ve never heard of it either.
Some comments mentioned that this type of post wouldn’t make these restaurants "hidden gems" anymore. That’s not true! Our goal here is to bring even more business and praise to these local restaurants.
So based on a post on the “Jersey Roots” Facebook group, here are the best "hidden gem restaurants" in New Jersey.
If you have any to add, please feel free to send me an email.
North
Libretti’s in Orange
Sammy’s Steakhouse in Mendham
Me & Tommy’s in Belleville
Nonno's Italian Restaurant in Sandyston
Café L'Amore in Oakland
Central
Sunny Side Up in Sayreville
Tortuga’s in Princeton
Matt's Red Rooster Grill in Flemington
Uncle Vinnie's Clam Bar in Raritan
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse in Somerville
Pauline’s Italian Cuisine in Matawan
Ponte Vecchio in Old Bridge
Zinna’s Bistro in Cranbury
Shore
My Kitchen Witch in Monmouth Beach
Del Ponte’s Pizza in Bradley Beach
Irish Pub in Atlantic City
Barnacle Bill's in Rumson
Chef Vola’s in Atlantic City
Ragin Cajun in Belmar
Anjelica’s in Sea Bright
Squan Tavern in Manasquan
South
Hunan East in Turnersville
Geets Diner in Williamstown
Graziano's Ristoranti in Chesilhurst
Christine’s House of Kingfish BBQ in Shamong
Chubby’s Steakhouse in Gloucester City
