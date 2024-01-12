Best hidden gem in NJ for 2024 is a surprising one

Traveling is a fun activity for everyone whether you do it by yourself, with friends, or with family/kids.

Most people travel to popular tourist attractions in other states, but what about those small unique places that don’t get the same attention? Most times, those places are more entertaining than the famous ones.

Reader’s Digest website has released its best-hidden gems of the United States for the New Year and New Jersey’s was not one that I was expecting.

When I think of “hidden gems”, I think of hole-in-the-wall places which New Jersey is full of.

A local bar that’s been open for over one hundred years, a landmark that dates back to the 1800s, or even a more recent discovery that makes it stand out from the rest is usually what hidden gems are in the Garden State.

Reader’s Digest's choice is none of the above.

Before we get to New Jersey, if you’re a traveler or just like to get out of the house, you might want to check out these “hidden gems” that are a short drive from here:

Cathedral Pines Preserve in Cornwall, Connecticut

Trap Pond State Park in Laurel, Delaware

Lake Webster in Webster, Massachusetts

Old City Hall Station in New York City

Paradise, Pennsylvania (Lancaster County’s Amish Country)

And now for New Jersey. Reader’s Digest names Diggerland in West Berlin as the hidden gem of the Garden State.

Their reason? It’s not your ordinary theme park.

Diggerland is construction-themed and allows you to actually operate construction machines.

There are construction-themed rides

and a new water park open during the summer.

If you haven’t been, this is a hidden gem of New Jersey to check out.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

