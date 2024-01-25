New Jersey is a more romantic state than you think

When you think of romantic places, countries, provinces, cities, or states, New Jersey may not be near the top of anyone's list.

Even if you're thinking about states in our country, Jersey is not exactly known for romance. After all, Virginia is for lovers and we're the Garden State. OK, but we actually rank very high among all 50 states for romance.

New research has revealed the most romantic states in the U.S. as Valentine’s Day looms, with New Jersey taking the third spot.

The website JeffBet analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches for keywords relating to romance, Valentine’s Day, and love across the entire U.S.

The states with the highest monthly search volumes per 100,000 people for these specific keywords have been identified and ranked, therefore revealing the most romantic states in America.

Massachusetts tops the list as the most romantic state, with 1,848 average searches per month per 100,000 people. This includes 638 searches for ‘Valentine’s Day’, 269 searches for ‘engagement rings’, and 179 searches for ‘florists near me’.

The second most romantic state is New York, with an average of 1,809 Google searches per month for every 100,000th citizen. Then guess what?!

New Jersey came in third place, with 1,690 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 residents. New Jersey’s searches include 584 searches for ‘Valentine’s Day’, 252 searches for ‘engagement rings’, and 51 searches for ‘romance movies’.

We even came out ahead of Virginia! They came in fourth place behind us. Since we came in so high when it comes to engagement ring searches, this Valentine's Day might be the day! But be sure to act surprised.

