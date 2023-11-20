Eagles fans, set a reminder on your phone for new merchandise tomorrow! If you’re an Eagles fan and also have a huge love for the holiday season, you have to get your hands on this limited-edition apparel tomorrow.

Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles teamed up both this year and last year to bring Eagles fans a one-of-a-kind Eagles Christmas album. This year, you’ll be able to get your hands on some official A Philly Special Christmas Special apparel.

It was announced that tomorrow, November 21st, at 11 am, you’ll be able to get your hands on some of the cutest Eagles-inspired merchandise I’ve ever seen. You can view some previews of the different things that will be available on their website.

It seems like there will be a hoodie, a crewneck, a t-shirt, and also a youth t-shirt available for purchase starting tomorrow at 11 am.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of this limited edition merchandise, you’ll have to make sure you’re at your computer right at 11 am on the dot and ready to move fast, because I have a feeling these are going to sell out in no time at all.

The team released their album, A Philly Special Christmas, and announced that the profits from vinyl sales will be donated to CCTC, CHOP, and other Philadelphia area charities during the holiday season, according to Homage. If you’re a die-hard Eagles fan, make sure to set an alarm and get ready to buy this merch because it may be your only chance!

