There are a lot of different events that happen throughout the year in Mercer County, New Jersey. They're all made to help bring the community together in different ways and I think there are so many great ones!

One of my favorites is the Mercer County Cultural Festival which is coming up very soon in Mercer County, New Jersey.

This year, the festival will be held on June 8, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm, which is coming up very soon.

One of the best parts about the festival is that it's free to attend and also free to park! You'll have the chance to bring all of your family and friends to Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey to check out all of the free fun there is to be had at the park

There are all different kinds of vendors to check out at the festival including different local food trucks that come out to serve the community.

If you're looking for a fun way to get out in the community, this is for sure one of the events that you shouldn't miss. It's perfect for the entire family.

There are going to be traditional dance performances, heritage artisans, art demonstrations, international food trucks, a Biergarten, and of course activities for the kids.

It's all taking place this month on June 8 from 11 am to 7 pm at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, New Jersey! Make sure to stop by!

