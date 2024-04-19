5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Worst Run’ In America

5 New York Hometowns Among &#8216;Worst Run&#8217; In America

Is your local government considered one of the "worst" in America? A new report believes five places in New York State are among the worst-run cities in the United States.

WalletHub recently looked into the "best" and "worst" run cities in America. Sadly, no place in New York was among the "best" run cities.

In fact, five hometowns are among the worst, according to Wallethub.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

New York City; Yonkers; Rochester; Syracuse; Buffalo Considered New York's Worst Run Major Cities

No place in New York State was considered in the top 50 of the best-run cities in the United States, according to WalletHub.

Buffalo Is New York's Best Run Major City

If you live in Buffalo and want to be optimistic, I guess you can say you live in the best run major city in New York State!

WalleHub ranked the 149 largest cities in America. To come up with the list, the website looked into many factors like financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, pollution average life expectancy, violent crime rate and quality of roads.

Get Ready To Pay More: Plan For Massive Toll To Drive In New York State Approved

Best Run City In America

If you're wondering, Nampa, Idaho was named the best-run city in America.

Worst Run Cities In America

New York City was named America's third worst run cities. San Francisco, California was the named worst, followed by Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

