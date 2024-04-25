Woman Killed, Baby Hurt In Drunk Wrong-Way Crash In Hudson Valley
An out-of-state woman confessed to drinking at a bar in the Hudson Valley before causing a fatal wrong-way crash.
On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a woman pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide.
Child, Others Badly Hurt In Crash With Drunk Driver In Newburgh
The guilty plea comes after a fatal crash on June 24, 2023, on Route 9W in the Town Of Newburgh.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Wrongway Fatal Crash On Route 9W Between Ulster & Orange Counties
Nicholle Hoke, 45, of Shawnee, Oklahoma drove her Kia southbound in the northbound lane of travel.
Her car hit a Honda driven by a 50-year-old man with three passengers, including a 10-month-old child and a 60-year-old woman.
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
60-year-old Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town Of Newburgh
The woman was sitting in the front seat.
The 60-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
One other person suffered serious injuries, officials say.
Oklahoma Admits To Driving Drunk From Bar In New Paltz, New York
Hoke confessed she was driving to her hotel from a bar in New Paltz where she was drinking. At St. Luke's Hospital, her blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at 0.16%.
“Driving while intoxicated is a senseless, incredibly dangerous and criminal act,” Hoovler stated. “Unfortunately, the lives of the victims in this case and their families are forever altered because of the choices made by this defendant.
Sentencing Set For July
Hoke is expected to be sentenced in late July.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
As part of her plea agreement, it's expected she will be sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.
Keep Reading: