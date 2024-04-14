Bears in New York State are getting "bolder." Top officials released new tips to keep your home, pets and family safe.

The New York State DEC is warning New Yorkers that as black bears wake up, they may seek out human food.

Bears Will Start Approaching Homes Across New York State

“Across New York, black bears are emerging from their winter dens and may seek out human-created food sources,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

The DEC is reminding New Yorkers to secure or remove all outdoor food sources outside their home because these areas will attract black bears.

"Throughout the spring and early summer months, black bears have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods, which can lead to an increase in the potential for human-bear conflicts near homes and residential areas, especially before the spring green-up when natural food sources for bears are scarce," the DEC warns.

Each year around this time Hudson Valley Post reports on black bears near homes or businesses. CLICK HERE to find out a few locations where bears were spotted in April 2023.

How Bears Become "Bolder" In New York

If a bear learns your food has easy access to food, the bear will get bolder and come back for more.

"Repeat access to these food sources can make bears bolder," Seggos adds.

DEC Reminds New Yorkers to Be BearWise this Spring

The DEC is reminding New Yorkers to be "BearWise" by following these tips which should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”

"New Yorkers are advised to never feed or approach bears. Feeding bears intentionally is dangerous and illegal. Bears that become habituated to being fed can become a threat to people and property," the DEC adds.

