Cooking spray cans found in NJ homes may explode with no warning

Chicago-based company Conagra Brands, makers of products such as Pam cooking spray, lost a lawsuit against a woman who's can of cooking spray exploded, causing second-degree burns.

According to AP News, "Conagra Brands [was ordered] to pay $7.1 million to a Pennsylvania woman who was badly injured in 2017 when a can of commercial brand cooking spray ignited in a kitchen at her workplace and set her aflame." The can was to have exploded suddenly "into a fireball".

The woman suffered burns on multiple parts of her body, including arms, face, and hands. "Scar tissue [also] continues to constrict her movement six years later, according to one of her lawyers."

The company has been ordered to pay "$3.1 million in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages" to the victim. Conagra Brands are looking into additional legal options in response to the verdict.

What they're saying

This lawsuit isn't the only headache for Conagra Brands. In addition to this, they also have 50 pending suits of similar nature.

Although exploding cans are a major concern, the company argues that it has the proper warning labels on its products. As long as consumers follow the warnings, there shouldn't be any risk of fire.

That's essentially what the company is saying in a nutshell. It's also why they're looking at other legal avenues against the latest ruling, including appeal.

What's the cause?

The cause of the explosion has to do with how the product was stored. According to one of the attorney's involved with the case, "the cooking spray that exploded near [the client] had been stored on a shelf about 18 inches (46 centimeters) above the stove."

Conagra Brands countered that claim by saying their cans of cooking sprays are clearly marked with warnings letting the customer know that the product is flammable. The warnings also mention not to store the cans near a heat source, such as a stove.

In addition to the case above, the pending lawsuits are also similar in nature regarding exploding cans. No recalls, however, have been announced that would indicate the products themselves are defective.

What New Jersey Needs To Know

Because Conagra Branded products are sold in New Jersey, it's important for us to take the proper steps to ensure this doesn't happen to you. Most importantly, read the warning labels.

If you have cooking sprays in your kitchen, it's important to keep them away from a major heat source. Any cans that are pressurized are at risk of exploding when put under extreme temperatures.

This is especially important if you keep your pressurized cooking sprays near or above your stove. Make sure they stay far enough from the heat source to ensure the cans won't get too hot.

Utilize Common Sense

Although it's unfortunate this person suffered as a result from an exploding cooking spray can, it probably would've never happened in the first place had the can been stored at a proper location.

The case itself mentions that the cooking spray was kept just above the oven. Under no circumstance should a flammable, pressurized product be kept over a heat source such as that.

The client, however, was not in her own kitchen when the incident occurred. She was at the workplace at the time of the incident.

Where to find Conagra Brands in NJ

Conagra Branded products, which produce Pam cooking spray, are sold all throughout New Jersey. You can find their products in retail locations such as Stop and Shop, BJ's, Target, Acme, Sam's Club, and Walmart.

