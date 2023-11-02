Three NJ towns make a top 150 winter destination list for 2023

❄ Where should you go on vacation this winter?

❄ A travel site compiled a list of the top 150 underrated winter vacation spots

❄ Three NJ towns made the list

New Jersey certainly has many hidden gems to visit and believe it or not, there are some cool winter destination spots in the state.

In fact, three Jersey towns have been voted among America’s Top 150 Underrated Winter Vacation Destinations, according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

Sure, when you think of winter destination spots, you probably think of heading to the beaches of Florida or Hawaii. Perhaps, if you ski, then Aspen’s famous ski slopes zoom to the top of your winter-get-away list. You would not be wrong.

But FamilyDestinationsGuide.com named the top 150 so-called “dark horse” spots to visit this winter.

Buffalo, Wyoming (FamilyDestinations Buffalo, Wyoming (FamilyDestinationsGuide.com) loading...

1. Buffalo, Wyoming

The destinations guide refers to this charming town in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, as the #1 underrated winter vacation destination, which offers a relaxing and authentic winter experience.

Explore the historic downtown, as well as winter festivals, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more. “With its beautiful natural surroundings, opportunities for outdoor recreation, and the charm of a small western town, Buffalo is a hidden treasure for families seeking a peaceful and adventurous winter getaway.”

happy child girl plaing with a snowman on a snowy winter walk Choreograph GettyImages loading...

Other underrated winter vacation destinations to crack the top 10 were:

2. High Springs, Florida

3. Creede, Colorado

4. Tok, Alaska

5. Frankenmuth, Michigan

6. Waimea Town, Kauai, Hawaii

7. Ashland, Nebraska

8. Arrow Rock, Missouri

9. Mineral Point, Wisconsin

10. Cedar Key, Florida

New Jersey had three hidden gems for winter family vacations:

Entrance to the Horse Park of New Jersey in Allentown Entrance to the Horse Park of New Jersey in Allentown (Google Street View) loading...

12. Allentown

Just missing the top 10 and coming in at #12 was Allentown in western Monmouth County.

“Nestled amidst picturesque farmland and rolling hills, this quaint town transforms into a winter wonderland when the snow falls. Families can enjoy idyllic sleigh rides through the scenic countryside, cozy up in charming bed-and-breakfasts, and explore the historic downtown adorned with festive decorations. Allentown is also a gateway to nearby ski resorts and ice skating rinks, offering plenty of outdoor adventures,” FamilyDestinationsGuide.com writes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

38. Cape May Point

Just 26 more spots down the list at #38 is Cape May Point in Cape May County.

“This laid-back coastal town transforms into a peaceful winter wonderland when the crowds disperse. Families can explore the iconic Cape May Lighthouse, take quiet walks along the pristine beaches, and visit the nearby Cape May Bird Observatory for birdwatching enthusiasts. Cape May Point's historic charm and Victorian architecture take on a unique beauty during the winter months, and its welcoming community and cozy inns provide a warm and inviting atmosphere.”

Lambertville- Google Maps Lambertville- Google Maps loading...

120. Lambertville

The last New Jersey town to make the list at #120 is Lambertville, the charming Hunterdon County town, with its Victorian-era architecture and historic streets. In the wintertime, especially when it’s snowing, the town provides “a storybook setting for a family getaway.”

“What sets Lambertville apart is its blend of cultural and outdoor activities. Families can enjoy crisp winter walks along the Delaware River or explore the Delaware and Raritan Canal, both offering stunning frozen vistas. The town's thriving arts scene, antique shops, and family-friendly dining options mean that there's no shortage of indoor entertainment. Local galleries and craft stores also offer creative outlets for all ages, perfect for those cooler days.”

Check out the full list of off-the-beaten-path winter destination spots, according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom