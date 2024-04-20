Warning: ‘Birds Of Prey’ Are Now ‘Highly Territorial’ In New York
Top New York officials are reminding New Yorkers that "birds of prey" are very territorial right now across the Empire State.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warned New Yorkers about the dangers of eagle mating season in its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
Injured Eagle – Nassau County, Long Island, New York
Recently, ECO Pabes responded to Great Neck for a report of an injured eagle in a resident’s backyard.
Injured Bird Taken To Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator in Massapequa, New York
"Although the injury is serious, rehabilitators are hopeful the eagle will recover from its wound," the DEC states.
Once with the licensed wildlife rehabilitator in Massapequa, New York, the rehabilitator determined the bird was likely attacked by another eagle.
Eagle Mating Season In New York
The eagle was likely injured by another eagle because it's eagle mating season, officials say.
"These birds of prey are highly territorial during spring mating season," the DEC added in its press release.
