Warning: ‘Birds Of Prey’ Are Now ‘Highly Territorial’ In New York

Top New York officials are reminding New Yorkers that "birds of prey" are very territorial right now across the Empire State.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation warned New Yorkers about the dangers of eagle mating season in its latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

Injured Eagle – Nassau County, Long Island, New York

Recently, ECO Pabes responded to Great Neck for a report of an injured eagle in a resident’s backyard.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Injured Bird Taken To Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator in Massapequa, New York

"Although the injury is serious, rehabilitators are hopeful the eagle will recover from its wound," the DEC states.

Once with the licensed wildlife rehabilitator in Massapequa, New York, the rehabilitator determined the bird was likely attacked by another eagle.

Eagle Mating Season In New York

Canva Canva loading...

The eagle was likely injured by another eagle because it's eagle mating season, officials say.

"These birds of prey are highly territorial during spring mating season," the DEC added in its press release.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

'Devil Bird' Species Expected in New York Soon

Have you not heard? New York birdwatchers have spotted this rare "devil bird" in multiple locations across the state.

More of the 'Devil Bird' Species Expected in New York Soon Have you not heard? The 'devil bird' is the word around New York, as birdwatchers have spotted this rare fowl in multiple locations across the state. Gallery Credit: Dan Bahl

29 Beautiful Backyard Birds of New York State

Canva Canva loading...

29 Beautiful Backyard Birds of New York State These are 29 of the most common birds found in New York. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State