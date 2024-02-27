Virginia Company Laying Off Nearly 1,000 In Upstate New York

A business based in Virginia is laying off nearly 1,000 Empire State workers.

Virginia Company Laying Off Just Under 1,000 New Yorkers

Navient is planning to eliminate nearly 1,000 jobs from offices in New York State.

The officers are located in the Finger Lake and Southern Tier regions.

In total 988 Empire State workers will be out of a job in the near future, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

"Separations for 988 employees are expected to occur during the 14-day period starting on May 6, 2024," the WARN notice states.

All 988 will be out of work by May 18, according to the notice.

Offices In Finger Lake, Southern Tier

The officers are based in Wyoming and Chemung counties in Perry and Horseheads.

Reason For Layoffs

A "funding loss," is forcing Navient to lay off 988 workers in New York State, according to the WARN notice.

A spokesperson explained:

“These employees work to support a government program that is subject to public funding and may be ending soon,” Navient Spokesperson Paul Hartwick told the Rochester Business Journal. “It is always difficult to have to make announcements like this and we are proud of the work our employees do to support this important program."

