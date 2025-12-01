Wild Underage Party Busted Deep In Upstate New York Forest

Wild Underage Party Busted Deep In Upstate New York Forest

DEC

Rangers say a hidden underage drinking party exploded deep inside an Upstate New York state forest

Driving into work today (Thanksgiving Eve), I heard a song (LMFAO-Party Rock) that reminded me of youth. Going out and partying hard on Thanksgiving Eve. I'd somehow wake up fine the next day, ready to eat and enjoy time with my family.

Those days are behind me. My hangovers can be bad! So I'd rather enjoy my food and family without a terrible headache.

For any Hudson Valley residents planning to party tonight, despite it being warm, don't be like this group of Upstate New Yorkers.

Google
On Saturday, four New York State DEC Forest Rangers were conducting a late-night detail at Coon Hollow State Forest when they uncovered what's described as "a suspected underage drinking party."

Around 10 p.m., Forest Rangers met with deputies from the Schuyler County Sheriff’s office. By 11:30 p.m., they blocked off Chambers Road and went in to break up the party.

Around 50 Busted For Party

DEC
Officials say about 50 people were partying inside the state forest. 19 tickets were issued.

Officials then determined which people would drive home on their own and which would need to call for a ride home. I can't imagine what that call to a parent felt like.

All were gone by 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

