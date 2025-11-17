Experts just ranked the very best elementary schools across New York State. Is hometown's school on the list?

US News ranked and analyzed 103,391 pre-K, elementary, and middle schools to figure out the very best.

We looked at their list to determine the top elementary schools across the Empire State.

These Are The 40 Best Elementary Schools In New York State

We are looking at the top 40 elementary schools across New York State, ranked by US News. Below is 11-40. After this list are the top 10 schools.

11. South Bronx Classical Charter School III, Bronx, NY

12. Lakeville Elementary School, Great Neck, NY

13. South Bronx Classical Charter School IV, Bronx, NY

14. Ps 5 Huguenot, Staten Island, NY

15. Naples Street Elementary School, Staten Island, NY

16. Success Academy Charter School-Hell's Kitchen, New York, NY

17. North Side School, East Williston, NY

18. Ps 6 Lillie D Blake, New York, NY

19. George A Jackson School, Jericho, NY

20. South Bronx Classical Charter School, Bronx, NY

21. Jeffrey Ratner-Robert Seaman Elementary School, Jericho, NY (tie)

22. West Side School, Syosset, NY (tie)

23. Ps 94 David D Porter, Little Neck, NY

24. Ps 188 Kingsbury, Flushing, NY

25. Brooklyn School of Inquiry, Brooklyn, NY

26. Ps 150, New York, NY

27. Success Academy Charter School-Hudson Yards, New York, NY

28. Douglas G Grafflin School, Chappaqua, NY

29. The Ps 35 Clove Valley School, Staten Island, NY

30. Success Academy Charter School-Upper West, New York, NY

31. Ps 8 Shirlee Solomon, Staten Island, NY

32. Ps 203 Oakland Gardens, Bayside, NY

33. Ps 183 Robert L Stevenson, New York, NY

34. Ps 29 John M Harrigan, Brooklyn, NY

35. The Ps 166 Richard Rogers School of the Arts & Science, New York, NY

36. Ps 124 Yung Wing, New York, NY

37. South Bronx Classical Charter School II, Bronx, NY

38. Ps 101 School in the Gardens, Forest Hills, NY

39. Icahn Charter School 4, Bronx, NY

40. Bronxville Elementary School, Bronxville, NY

These Are The 10 Best Elementary Schools In New York State

Below are the 10 best in New York, in reverse order, from 10 to 1.

The 10 Best New York Elementary Schools

How Rankings Were Calculated

U.S. News ranks schools based on student performance in math and reading, factoring in both test scores and socioeconomic context to highlight schools that succeed with all students. Each school receives a 0–100 score representing its percentile performance within its state.

