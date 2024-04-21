Is it really? Why NJ is much better than Pennsylvania

It's the modern-day battle across the Delaware River. Are you team Jersey, or team Pennsylvania?

Of course, today's battles are all in good fun. In reality, it doesn't really matter which state you live in.

Both have their pros, and both have their cons. And, depending on which one you live in, you might have differing opinions on which state you believe is actually better.

Now, with that said, Let's talk about New Jersey for a moment. Are we really that much better than Pennsylvania? Some would say, yes, we are (don't worry, PA, you'll get your rebuttal afterward).

Before we get into it, we should say this. Our part of the country, Pennsylvania included, has such an incredible quality of life when compared to other parts of the country.

For example, you certainly won't find it as good in, say, Alabama, then you would in our neck of the woods (sorry to all of those who like Alabama). Our region is simply the best in many ways.

OK, now with that out of the way, let's get into it. Why is New Jersey so much better than Pennsylvania? Let's have a friendly debate.

And whether you're team NJ or team PA, please feel free to leave a comment supporting which state you feel is superior over the other. And yes, sarcasm is also welcomed, as you'll see below.

NJ vs PA

So which one is truly better? Or, are both states pretty equal? Is it also possible neither one of them is better than the other?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and let's have some fun. And remember, sarcasm is always welcome.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.