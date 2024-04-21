These are the most envied careers in New Jersey, study says

When you’re younger, it’s fairly common to be asked “what do you want to be when you’re grown up?” A new study recently put an adult twist on this question, and I confess, I never could have predicted the results.

Hosting Advice set out to find the most envied careers in each state. In order to figure this out, they surveyed 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography.

According to the study, adults in our neighboring states of New York and Pennsyvania would love to be wildlife photographers.

Male photographer taking photos in a beautiful nature setting.

As for our most envied careers? Here are New Jersey’s top three.

3️⃣ Luxury Real Estate Agent

According to Hosting Advice:

This career is envied for its glamorous blend of luxury, negotiation, and the thrill of closing the deal.

Zillow

According to me, someone who looks at a lot of mansions for sale in New Jersey: I totally get it.

We have gorgeous houses for sale in the Garden State, who wouldn’t love looking around them?

House for sale in Alpine, Bergen County - Photo: Noble Black, Douglas Elliman Real Estate / Zillow

Mahwah house for sale (Vicki Gaily/NJMLS/Zillow)

2️⃣ Wildlife Photographer

Hey, we are the Garden State after all! There’s no shortage of fabulous locations around NJ that are ready for their close up.

Hacklebarney State Park on Google Maps

Wildlife photographers lead a life of adventure and discovery, immortalizing the majesty of nature.

This role is the pinnacle of enviable careers for its blend of travel, creativity, and the rare opportunity to connect intimately with the natural world.

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

As for the most envied career in New Jersey?

1️⃣ Chocolatier

I’ll be honest, I did not see that one coming. I guess we have a passion for making chocolate that no one told me about until now?

Chocolate heart

The allure of this job?

Crafting confections that enchant the senses, they spend their days wrapped in the sweet aroma of cocoa.

This career is a slice of heaven on earth for anyone who dreams of turning chocolate fantasies into reality.

We live in a state of wannabe Willy Wonkas if this survey is to be believed. So those who work in the Mars Factory in Hacketstown must be doing something right.

Canva (Willy Wonka photo credit - Getty Images)

If you’re one of the many candy lovers in New Jersey with a sweet tooth, check out this ranking of movie theater candy to see if your favorite made the list.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

