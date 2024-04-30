New York State Home To The 4 Best ‘Small’ Places To Live In America
A new study named four hometowns in New York State as the very best "small" places to live in America.
All Star Home recently ranked "America's Best Hometowns."
New York State Dominates List
Not only did the Empire State claim the top 4 spots, out of over 40 the "best small cites and towns to live in" but five places ranked in the top 10.
All Star Home ranked small towns community, affordable living, safety and education.
Below are the five hometowns in New York State that made the list:
Elmira, New York; Corning, New York; Utica, New York; Binghamton, New York; Watertown, New York Honored
"In the top 10, smaller cities in New York state ranked as the best hometowns in America," All Star Home writes about New York's dominance. "Elmira, Corning, Utica, and Binghamton swept the top 4 slots. All four had a large number of farmer’s markets within 30 miles, a 66% diversity ranking and relatively affordable home values.
Community Top factor In Named Best "Small" Places To Live
Community was "the most important component of the ranking" because community is "paramount for smaller cities and towns."
Community was determined based off:
- diversity by state,
- farmer’s markets in the vicinity,
- historical buildings,
- average winning percentage of the area’s high school football teams.
3 New York Hometowns Named Among Best Places to Live In U.S
Three hometowns from New York State have "the blueprint for the future" and made a different list of the best places to live. Below are those hometowns and why each location was named.
