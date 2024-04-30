New York State Home To The 4 Best ‘Small’ Places To Live In America

A new study named four hometowns in New York State as the very best "small" places to live in America.

All Star Home recently ranked "America's Best Hometowns."

New York State Dominates List

Canva Canva loading...

Not only did the Empire State claim the top 4 spots, out of over 40 the "best small cites and towns to live in" but five places ranked in the top 10.

All Star Home ranked small towns community, affordable living, safety and education.

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 "Small" Places To Live In America

Below are the five hometowns in New York State that made the list:

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 A new study named four hometowns in New York State as the very best "small" places to live in America. Five hometowns reached the top 10!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Elmira, New York; Corning, New York; Utica, New York; Binghamton, New York; Watertown, New York Honored

"In the top 10, smaller cities in New York state ranked as the best hometowns in America," All Star Home writes about New York's dominance. "Elmira, Corning, Utica, and Binghamton swept the top 4 slots. All four had a large number of farmer’s markets within 30 miles, a 66% diversity ranking and relatively affordable home values.

Canva Canva loading...

Elmira was also just named the "loneliest" place in the Empire State. CLICK HERE to see why

Community Top factor In Named Best "Small" Places To Live

Community was "the most important component of the ranking" because community is "paramount for smaller cities and towns."

Community was determined based off:

diversity by state,

farmer’s markets in the vicinity,

historical buildings,

average winning percentage of the area’s high school football teams.

3 New York Hometowns Named Among Best Places to Live In U.S

Canva Canva loading...

Three hometowns from New York State have "the blueprint for the future" and made a different list of the best places to live. Below are those hometowns and why each location was named.

Three New York Hometowns Named Among Best Places to Live In U.S

Keep Reading:

The 10 Worst Small Towns In New York For 2024

The 10 Worst Small Towns In New York For 2024 [RANKED] Roadsnacks has once again ranked the worst small towns in the Empire State for 2024. We gotta say first and foremost these rankings in no way reflect how we feel about these towns and you should take these rankings with a grain of salt: they are put together by folks with no local feel and experience on the great things these communities have to offer! Roadsnacks says the rankings below were formulated based on census data like median income, home values, unemployment rates, crime rates, education, and more from the state's 462 smallest towns. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff