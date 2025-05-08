New York Man Critically Injured On Hike Feared By Many

A New York City man suffered very serious injuries while trying to hike/climb one of the hardest hikes in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley residents know one of the hardest hikes in the region, if not the hardest, is Breakneck Ridge, which is known for its steep, rocky ascent and numerous rock scrambles.

Jackie Corley/Townsquaremedia Jackie Corley/Townsquaremedia loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

I've described Breakneck Ridge as more of a climb than a hike. It does offer one of the best views of the region, if you're not afraid of climbing some rocks.

Because of the climb, the hike can be very dangerous. As a New York City man sadly learned this weekend. But not in the way you'd expect.

New York City Man Fractures Skull

DEC DEC loading...

On Saturday, around 2:30 p.m., New York State DEC Forest Rangers responded to assist staff from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation with an unconscious hiker a mile and a half up the Breakneck Ridge trail in Hudson Highlands State Park.

The hiker was knocked out by a falling tree, the DEC reports. The hiker's partner called 911.

The hiker, identified as a 28-year-old man from Manhattan, regained consciousness by the time first responders arrived but was but was suffering from a skull fracture and broken leg, officials say.

DEC DEC loading...

Many first responders worked together to package the man into a wheeled litter for transport to an ambulance.

All resources were cleared by 6 p.m. The man's condition hasn't been released.

5 Great Hikes You'll Love While Breakneck Ridge is Closed The Breakneck Ridge trail is closed for the next two years, but you'll hardly notice thanks to these 5 local alternatives that offer a similar difficulty and comparable views.

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving

Keep Reading: