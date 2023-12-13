Potentially serious tomato recall affecting NJ announced

Earlier in the fall, a nationwide recall was announced involving cantaloupe that had the potential to seriously affect individuals, especially leading into the Thanksgiving holiday (read more about that recall here).

Now, another food-based recall is striking the nation as the big Christmas holiday nears. As of now, it's unclear if any product in New Jersey has been directly affected.

However, since there is a possibility of serious illness or allergic reactions, the recall notice affects all 50 states, including New Jersey. With every state under alert, it's important for consumers in The Garden State to be aware.

According to The United States Food and Drug Administration, Global Veg Corp, based in New York, NY, is recalling their “AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves” over concerns that "they may contain undeclared sulfites" which may be harmful to consumers.

"The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the sulfite-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites."

For those who are sensitive or allergic to sulfites, this can lead to serious health issues, including life-threatening reactions. To date, no serious allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported as a result.

Although it's unclear if the affected product landed on New Jersey shelves, the sun-dried tomatoes are sold in stores throughout The Garden State. Global Veg Corp first announced the recall on December 4, 2023.

The recalled AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves are marked with Lot # 060923/1 and come in vacuum bags at a weight of 5 lbs. Customers are urged to return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For further questions or concerns regarding the AVIATOR brand Sundried Tomato Halves recall, customers can reach out to Global Veg Corp directly at 201-367-0517.

Contact information can also be found on their website at globalvegcorp.com.

