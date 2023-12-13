NJ cities among top 100 best places for New Years celebrations

Happy New Year, New Jersey! Time to break out the champagne and celebrate the upcoming new year.

In fact, celebrations will be underway all throughout the Great Garden State on December 31. And we can all bet fireworks and kitchen pots will be heard right at the stroke of midnight.

When it comes to the biggest New Year's party cities across the nation, it's nice to know a couple of locations in New Jersey made the list when it comes to knowing how to celebrate. Not just celebrate, but celebrate big.

WalletHub conducted a list of the top cities across the nation that are considered the best places overall to ring in the new year. Although no particular place in New Jersey made the top 10, a couple of areas did make the top 100.

With that said, it's a shame more New Jersey cities and towns didn't make the national list. There are so many more places that are perfect for ringing in the New Year throughout The Garden State that should've made the cut.

One such place is Asbury Park. Although it didn't rank nationally, the Jersey Shore's home for music is definitely a perfect spot to celebrate kicking off the new year.

Further south, Atlantic City has celebrations bringing us through midnight. Those are just a couple of examples of places in New Jersey that are certainly great towns for the New Year but didn't rank nationally.

Before we look at the two cities that did make the top-100 list across the nation, here's a look at the top 10 that did make the cut across the U.S.

Top 10 cities to ring in the New Year in the US

Orlando, FL San Diego, CA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Las Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Denver, CO Washington, DC

Top places in New Jersey

All the locations throughout the country were ranked based on entertainment, food, costs, safety, and accessibility. Although the top cities across the country certainly fit those categories, New Jersey also has its share of locations that fit that criteria.

Here are the top locations in New Jersey that also made the top 100 nationwide.

Jersey City Newark

Jersey City and Newark are the top two places in New Jersey to ring in the new year, according to the national survey conducted by WalletHub. Jersey City landed at 84 nationally with Newark coming in at 92.

As mentioned above, there are certainly many more places across the Great Garden State that deserve to join Jersey City and Newark on this list. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Click/tap here to see the full list conducted by WalletHub of all the cities that made the cut across the country.

