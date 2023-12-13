SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Borough officials had hoped to have a historic carousel back up and running by the holidays, but the anticipated launch date has now been pushed back to spring.

In a conversation with Asbury Park Press, Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz said officials are still waiting on railings to be installed and to meet state inspection requirements for the ride that has been closed since 2019.

Now, the hope is get the carousel turning for the public by the middle of May, when Seaside Heights will be presented with the 2024 Ocean County Historic Preservation Award for its efforts to restore the carousel. A separate grand opening for the carousel would be planned before then, Vaz told APP.

The public was still able to get a glimpse of the refurbished merry-go-round on Dec. 9 — the carousel pavilion at the north end of the boardwalk was open during the borough's tree-lighting ceremony.

According to APP, the ride was meticulously restored by a company in Ohio and then returned to Seaside Heights in July. Since then, it's been reassembled at its home between Sampson and Carteret avenues.

Due to a drop in ridership and excessive maintenance costs, Casino Pier announced in 2014 that they planned to sell the carousel. Seaside Heights took ownership of the ride in 2017, in exchange for a stretch of beach, which allowed the pier to build on the sand.

The 113-year-old carousel first came to Seaside Heights in 1932, from Burlington County.

