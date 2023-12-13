One injured in targeted Freehold Township, NJ home invasion
🚨The home invasion appears to be targeted, according to officials
🚨There does not appear to be a threat to the public, according to officials
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A home invasion early Monday sent one person to the hospital in what is believed to be a targeted attack.
Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Spokesman Chris Swendeman said thieves entered the home on Sargent Road around 2:45 a.m. and assaulted two people. One person was released from a hospital after being treated.
No arrests have been made but Swendeman said there is no threat to the public or the neighborhood.
The individuals and a motive for the assault were not disclosed.
