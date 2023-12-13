One injured in targeted Freehold Township, NJ home invasion

🚨The home invasion appears to be targeted, according to officials

🚨There does not appear to be a threat to the public, according to officials

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A home invasion early Monday sent one person to the hospital in what is believed to be a targeted attack.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Spokesman Chris Swendeman said thieves entered the home on Sargent Road around 2:45 a.m. and assaulted two people. One person was released from a hospital after being treated.

Map shows Sargent Road in Freehold Township Map shows Sargent Road in Freehold Township (Canva) loading...

No arrests have been made but Swendeman said there is no threat to the public or the neighborhood.

The individuals and a motive for the assault were not disclosed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom